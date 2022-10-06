Jobless claims rise less than expected for week
- Initial Jobless Claims: +29K to 219K vs. 203K expected and 190K prior (revised from 193K).
- 4-week moving average was 206,500, up from 206,250 in the previous week (revised from 207,000).
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.361M vs. 1.345M consensus and 1.346M prior (revised from 1.347M).
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ending Sept. 24, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 167,083 in the week ending Oct. 1, an increase of 13,264 (or 8.6%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 8,567 (or 5.6%) from the previous week.
- Earlier, job cuts jumped 68% Y/Y in September, according to the Challenger report.
