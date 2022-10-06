Boxed, AEON enter agreement to expand partnership

Oct. 06, 2022 8:33 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and AEON has announced a definitive agreement to launch Boxed’s end-to-end software and services platform in the Vietnamese market with AEON’s affiliate, AEON Vietnam Co.
  • With the announcement, Boxed has officially begun deploying its Spresso technology platform with AEON Vietnam, with an initial launch expected in the coming months.
  • In addition to Malaysia, and now Vietnam, Boxed and AEON will continue to explore partnerships and opportunities throughout Southeast Asia.
  • “AEON has been a great partner for us in Malaysia, and we are beyond excited to replicate our e-commerce synergy in such a dynamic, growing economy as Vietnam, and potentially other strategic markets in the near future,” said Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed.

