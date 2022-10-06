Boxed, AEON enter agreement to expand partnership
- Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and AEON has announced a definitive agreement to launch Boxed’s end-to-end software and services platform in the Vietnamese market with AEON’s affiliate, AEON Vietnam Co.
- With the announcement, Boxed has officially begun deploying its Spresso technology platform with AEON Vietnam, with an initial launch expected in the coming months.
- In addition to Malaysia, and now Vietnam, Boxed and AEON will continue to explore partnerships and opportunities throughout Southeast Asia.
- “AEON has been a great partner for us in Malaysia, and we are beyond excited to replicate our e-commerce synergy in such a dynamic, growing economy as Vietnam, and potentially other strategic markets in the near future,” said Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed.
