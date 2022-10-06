Keurig Dr Pepper signs distribution deal with Red Bull
Oct. 06, 2022 8:34 AM ETKDPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper has entered into a distribution partnership with energy drink brand, Red Bull.
- As part of the deal, Keurig Dr Pepper will start selling and distributing Red Bull in Mexico from the fourth quarter of 2022.
- KDP gains exclusive rights to distribute Red Bull Energy Drink products across independent retailers such as grocery, convenience, pharmacy and kiosks, as well as the wholesale, regional key account and on-premise channels in the country, with some exclusions.
- The partnership also provides the company with the option to distribute future ready-to-drink beverage products that Red Bull may launch in Mexico in these locations.
Comments