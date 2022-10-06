Keurig Dr Pepper signs distribution deal with Red Bull

Oct. 06, 2022 8:34 AM ETKDPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Red Bull

tomalv/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Keurig Dr Pepper has entered into a distribution partnership with energy drink brand, Red Bull.
  • As part of the deal, Keurig Dr Pepper will start selling and distributing Red Bull in Mexico from the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • KDP gains exclusive rights to distribute Red Bull Energy Drink products across independent retailers such as grocery, convenience, pharmacy and kiosks, as well as the wholesale, regional key account and on-premise channels in the country, with some exclusions.
  • The partnership also provides the company with the option to distribute future ready-to-drink beverage products that Red Bull may launch in Mexico in these locations.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.