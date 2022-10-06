Celularity announces executive leadership changes

Oct. 06, 2022 8:44 AM ETCelularity Inc. (CELU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) promotes two senior executives and the formation of a new executive committee.
  • John R. Haines was named senior executive VP, GM and Chief Administrative Officer, having served previously as COO.
  • Brad Glover, Ph.D., was named executive VP and COO, having served previously as executive VP and CTO.
  • Haines and Dr. Glover will serve on a newly formed executive committee under Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chair, CEO, and Founder.
  • Mr. Haines joined our company in September 2017 as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer and was named Chief Operating Officer in October 2020, a role he continued at Celularity following the July 2021 business combination.
  • Dr. Glover joined our company in March 2021 as executive VP and CTO, a role he continued following the July 2021 business combination.

