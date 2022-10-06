Celularity announces executive leadership changes
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) promotes two senior executives and the formation of a new executive committee.
- John R. Haines was named senior executive VP, GM and Chief Administrative Officer, having served previously as COO.
- Brad Glover, Ph.D., was named executive VP and COO, having served previously as executive VP and CTO.
- Haines and Dr. Glover will serve on a newly formed executive committee under Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chair, CEO, and Founder.
- Mr. Haines joined the company in September 2017 as executive VP and Chief Administrative Officer and was named COO in October 2020, a role he continued at the company following the July 2021 business combination.
- Dr. Glover joined our company in March 2021 as executive VP and CTO, a role he continued following the July 2021 business combination.
