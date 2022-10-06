Annovis stock jumps 11% on FDA nod to start phase 2/3 trial of buntanetap for Alzheimer's
Oct. 06, 2022 8:49 AM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) said it received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start a phase 2/3 trial of buntanetap to treat moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD).
- After filing phase 2a safety data and chronic toxicology data in animals, Annovis requested approval to pursue developing buntanetap in AD and the FDA approved the company's development plan for the study, the company said in Oct. 6 press release.
- "In a Phase 2a clinical trial in AD and PD, treatment with buntanetap resulted in statistically significant improvement in motor function in PD patients and cognition in AD patients," said Annovis Founder, President and CEO Maria Maccecchini.
- Annovis noted that buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins.
- ANVS +11.29% to $14.88 premarket Oct. 6
Comments