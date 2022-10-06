Bridger Aerospace Group gets new CFO
Oct. 06, 2022 8:49 AM ETJack Creek Investment Corp. (JCIC)JCICUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bridger Aerospace Group preparing for its planned merger with Jack Creek Investment (NASDAQ:JCIC) has appointed Eric Gerratt as CFO.
- Eric Gerratt joins Bridger from US Ecology, a leader in environmental services, where he was executive VP, CFO and Treasurer.
- “Bringing on a CFO with public company experience was important as Bridger makes this transition. Eric brings extensive financial reporting and management experience to our company, as well as acquisition and integration expertise, having helped grow his former company to nearly $1.0 billion in revenue. We look forward to him being a valued addition to the Bridger team as we expand throughout North America and globally to meet the rising demand for critical aerial firefighting services.” said Tim Sheehy, CEO.
Comments