Revelation Biosciences surges 46% on licensing deal with Vanderbilt University

Oct. 06, 2022 8:51 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray

  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) is trading 45.7% higher premarket after it announced an exclusive license agreement with Vanderbilt University, Nashville to develop and commercialize its drug, phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), for treating or preventing infections.
  • The license covers potential applications such as prevention or reduction of acquired infections including those resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance.
  • Preclinical studies have shown treatment with PHAD significantly reduces the duration and severity of infection by augmenting the innate immune response, a form of trained immunity.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.