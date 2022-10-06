Revelation Biosciences surges 46% on licensing deal with Vanderbilt University
Oct. 06, 2022 8:51 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) is trading 45.7% higher premarket after it announced an exclusive license agreement with Vanderbilt University, Nashville to develop and commercialize its drug, phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), for treating or preventing infections.
- The license covers potential applications such as prevention or reduction of acquired infections including those resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance.
- Preclinical studies have shown treatment with PHAD significantly reduces the duration and severity of infection by augmenting the innate immune response, a form of trained immunity.
