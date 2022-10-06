Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) announced an agreement to purchase the Diplomático Rum brand from Spanish group Destillers United Group S.L. on Thursday.

The new brand will be added to the company’s catalog of spirits, dominated by whiskeys like Jack Daniels and vodka like Finlandia.

“Diplomático Rum will join our expanding portfolio, giving Brown-Forman a market leading entry into the fast-growing super-premium rum category. This aged rum brand has distinctive packaging, strong brand positioning, and is a delicious tasting spirit,” Brown Forman (BF.B) CEO Lawson Whiting said. “As part of this acquisition, we will welcome more than 100 new employees to Brown-Forman.”

A new production facility located in Panama is included in the deal. Shares of Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) rose 0.42% in premarket trading on Thursday.

