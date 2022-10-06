Visa signs up Toronto-Dominion to its cross-border B2B payments network
Oct. 06, 2022 8:55 AM ETVisa Inc. (V), TD, TD:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- TD Securities, a subsidiary of TD Bank (NYSE:TD), has taken part in payment giant Visa's (NYSE:V) cross-border business-to-business payments network Thursday in an effort to make the global payments process easier and faster for its corporate clients.
- Visa B2B Connect, through its digital-first capabilities, simplifies international corporate cross-border payments by facilitating transactions between the bank of origin directly to the beneficiary bank, the companies said.
- As the first Canadian financial institution to join Visa B2B Connect, TD's (TD) business clients can "connect with other businesses across the globe to simplify the way they move money," said Jim Filice, vice president and head of New Payments at Visa Canada.
- Visa's (V) payments network ultimately improves fee transparency, transaction accuracy and helps companies manage their cash flows and streamline settlement.
- That enhances the global payments process at a time when 70% of corporations surveyed from across 20 countries reported systematic issues with poor visibility and inefficiency as pain points with cross-border payments, according to Visa research.
- In 2019, TD Bank and Visa started U.S.-to-Canada money transfer service.
