Brown-Forman to buy Diplomático Rum brand

Oct. 06, 2022 8:55 AM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.A), BF.BBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) has agreed to acquire the Diplomático Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group.
  • Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close within 90 days.
  • Upon closing, Brown-Forman will add the Diplomático Rum family of brands to its portfolio and acquire a production facility located in Panama.
  • Destillers United Group will continue to produce and age the complex Diplomático Rum in their original distillery at the foot of the Andes mountains.
  • Diplomático Rum is sold in over 100 countries, with France, Germany, and the U.S. being its top markets.
 

