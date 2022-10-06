Brown-Forman to buy Diplomático Rum brand
Oct. 06, 2022 8:55 AM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.A), BF.BBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) has agreed to acquire the Diplomático Rum brand and related assets from Destillers United Group.
- Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close within 90 days.
- Upon closing, Brown-Forman will add the Diplomático Rum family of brands to its portfolio and acquire a production facility located in Panama.
- Destillers United Group will continue to produce and age the complex Diplomático Rum in their original distillery at the foot of the Andes mountains.
- Diplomático Rum is sold in over 100 countries, with France, Germany, and the U.S. being its top markets.
