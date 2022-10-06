Stantec secures $20M contract for Gross Reservoir expansion project
Oct. 06, 2022
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) has been named Engineer of Record providing engineering support during construction for the second phase of the Gross Reservoir Expansion project in Boulder County, Colorado.
- The $531M project will raise the height of the existing concrete curved gravity dam by 131 feet, increasing the reservoir’s capacity to ~119K total acre-feet and making it the tallest dam in Colorado.
- The GRE project aims to provide water security to more than 1.5M residents in Denver Water’s service area.
- The project is also designed to prevent water shortfalls during droughts or extreme weather-related events.
- Stantec’s $20M construction phase contract will include owner support, contractor quality reviews, and regulatory compliance.
- The GRE project received approval from the Colorado State Engineer’s Office and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in early 2022.
