Stantec secures $20M contract for Gross Reservoir expansion project

Oct. 06, 2022 8:56 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN), STN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) has been named Engineer of Record providing engineering support during construction for the second phase of the Gross Reservoir Expansion project in Boulder County, Colorado.
  • The $531M project will raise the height of the existing concrete curved gravity dam by 131 feet, increasing the reservoir’s capacity to ~119K total acre-feet and making it the tallest dam in Colorado.
  • The GRE project aims to provide water security to more than 1.5M residents in Denver Water’s service area.
  • The project is also designed to prevent water shortfalls during droughts or extreme weather-related events.
  • Stantec’s $20M construction phase contract will include owner support, contractor quality reviews, and regulatory compliance.
  • The GRE project received approval from the Colorado State Engineer’s Office and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in early 2022.

