Uber lines up Motional in deal to expand driverless car service in U.S.
Oct. 06, 2022 8:57 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)STLABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) on Thursday took another step forward into the autonomous driving world with a new partnership with driverless technology company Motional.
- Under terms of the deal, Uber (UBER) will begin deploying Hyundai's electric Ioniq 5 robotaxis that incorporate Motional's driverless technology in the United States late this year. The 10-year-agreement calls for the Motional-powered cars to also be used for delivery services as well as consumer rides.
- Motional and Uber (UBER) have been doing some driverless car deliveries as part of a pilot program in California. The companies said they will soon provide more details about where the driverless robotaxis will first be deployed.
- The partnership comes on the heels of a deal Uber (UBER) made in late September with Dutch automaker Stellantis (STLA) to add more electric vehicles to its service in France.
