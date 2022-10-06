KULR Technology acquires VibeTech and launches KULR VIBE
Oct. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETKULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- KULR Technology Group (NYSE:KULR) announced acquisition of VibeTech and the formal launch of KULR VIBE, an AI driven vibration reduction solution.
- KULR VIBE addresses one the most challenging issues with advanced machinery today; excessive energy robbing vibrations that are destructive to both the machinery and in many cases the operator.
- “Vibrations are negative energy for machinery which at a minimum reduces the output potential and in excess can be catastrophic…..., KULR VIBE removes this concern. Precise vibrational control is critical for high performance machines and systems to operate safely and achieve mission success which has been a core focus of KULR since our inception. With the acquisition of VibeTech, having Norm Serrano and his team join the company and now the launch of KULR VIBE, we’ve taken a major step expanding into a vertically integrated energy management company, accelerating the transition to circular electrification economy.” said Keith Cochran, President and COO.
