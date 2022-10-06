Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) disclosed that three board members have resigned after they received death threats tied to allegations of mismanagement.

Executive Chair Susan Swenson, Lead Independent Director Jordan Vogel, and board member Scott Vogel all resigned on October 3. Each of them cited specific threats of physical violence, which FFIE has referred to the police and FBI.

The company expects that the board seated after the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders will select a permanent Chairperson of the Board. For the time being, all FFIE management now report directly or indirectly to CEO Dr. Carsten Breitfeld while the board continues to evaluate the appropriate management reporting lines.

The electric vehicle maker said an independent investigation found that the allegations of mismanagement by management have been without merit.

Shares of FFIE fell 1.25% in early trading on Thursday after shedding 7.30% on Wednesday.