CanAlaska Uranium plans $8M private placement of securities
Oct. 06, 2022 9:03 AM ETCVVUFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- CanAlaska Uranium (OTCQX:CVVUF) (CVV:CA) is planning a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise up to $8M in gross proceeds.
- The offering will comprise of a combination of flow-through units, to be sold at $0.52 per unit, and flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers at $0.70 per unit.
- Each flow-through unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.75.
- The gross proceeds will be used for work programs on exploration properties.
- All the securities issued and sold under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
