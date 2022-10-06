Terminix shareholders approve merger with Rentokil Initial

  • Terminix Global (NYSE:TMXshareholders approve the previously announced agreement for Terminix to be acquired by Rentokil Initial.
  • Acquisition is expected to close on October 12, 2022.
  • Brett T. Ponton, CEO, said: “We are pleased that our shareholders overwhelmingly supported the recommendation of our Board and affirmed our merger with Rentokil. I want to thank the dedicated Terminix teammates who delivered strong performance and excellent customer service while simultaneously planning for integration. We now turn our attention towards executing our robust integration plans and creating additional value for our stakeholders.”

