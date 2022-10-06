Soft landing looks 'increasingly out of reach' - Citi

The global economy remains challenging and the chances of soft landing are diminishing, Citi said in a note issued Thursday, with market watchers still underestimating the impact macro issues will have on corporate profits.

In a report authored by Nathan Sheets, Robert Buckland and Robert Sockin, Citi argued that the most likely scenario involves rolling recessions that hit various countries at different times but don't culminate in a "synchronized global downturn."

However, even in this base case, the firm contended that predictions for earnings performance remain unrealistic, with "bottom-up consensus EPS forecasts ... still 11% too high."

"The risks of a hard landing have been growing, while a soft landing looks to be moving increasingly out of reach," Sheets, Buckland and Sockin stated.

Looking at the possibility of a hard landing, the analysts said this scenario would imply that the current consensus for corporate earnings sits 24% higher than it should.

"The analyst consensus forecast for 6% global EPS growth in 2023 only seems likely under our optimistic soft-landing scenario," they said. "The likelihood of that outcome is diminishing by the day."

The Citi research projected a baseline scenario involving ongoing central bank rate hikes "at least through year-end" and a monetary policy that remains restrictive in 2023, as inflation hovers at 6% globally.

This model predicts downturns in the euro area and U.K. starting this year, with a recession likely in the U.S. in the second half of next year.

In a hard-landing scenario, Citi sees market confidence breaking in the face of "vigorous" central bank action, leading to a sharp drop in asset prices in Q4.

For more info about the near-term market, see which tech giants have recently hit 52-week lows ahead of their upcoming earnings reports.