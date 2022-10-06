Orbit International’s Power Group shows September bookings in excess of $1.2M

Oct. 06, 2022 9:12 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) announced that its Power Group reported bookings in excess of $1.2M for the month of September 2022.
  • In addition, inclusive of Orbit’s Electronics Group, consolidated bookings reached ~$2.6M for the month.
  • Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced with the majority expected to ship by the second quarter of 2023.
  • Mitchell Binder, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report a firm booking month for our OPG with total bookings for the month of September 2022 exceeding $1,200,000. These orders were highlighted by several orders for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology, which totaled approximately $500,000 and an engineering contract for a next generation power supply used for oil and gas exploration. In addition, our OEG also had a firm booking month, primarily due to our newly acquired subsidiary, Simulator Product Solutions, receiving orders in excess of $650,000 for the month. Other orders received by the OEG were for keyboards and displays.”

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.