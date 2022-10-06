Orbit International’s Power Group shows September bookings in excess of $1.2M
- Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) announced that its Power Group reported bookings in excess of $1.2M for the month of September 2022.
- In addition, inclusive of Orbit’s Electronics Group, consolidated bookings reached ~$2.6M for the month.
- Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced with the majority expected to ship by the second quarter of 2023.
- Mitchell Binder, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report a firm booking month for our OPG with total bookings for the month of September 2022 exceeding $1,200,000. These orders were highlighted by several orders for power supplies utilizing our VPX technology, which totaled approximately $500,000 and an engineering contract for a next generation power supply used for oil and gas exploration. In addition, our OEG also had a firm booking month, primarily due to our newly acquired subsidiary, Simulator Product Solutions, receiving orders in excess of $650,000 for the month. Other orders received by the OEG were for keyboards and displays.”
