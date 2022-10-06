Vicinity Motor secures order for four Vicinity Lightning electric buses
Oct. 06, 2022 9:13 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV), VMC:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) has received an order from strategic partner Sustainability Partners for four Vicinity Lightning electric buses via Soderholm Sales & Leasing.
- The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation will utilize SP's Electric Vehicles as a Service program to finance the conversion of traditional government fleets to Vicinity's electric vehicles.
- The order of four new electric buses is scheduled for delivery in 2023.
- "We continue to see significant interest from regional and international airports for EV passenger shuttle services given their inherent advantages," concluded William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor.
