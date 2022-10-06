Surrozen stock rises ~13% premarket on licensing deal with Boehringer Ingelheim

Oct. 06, 2022 9:15 AM ETSurrozen, Inc. (SRZN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) on Thursday said it had entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with German pharmaceutical firm Boehringer Ingelheim for its antibody SZN-413 for the treatment of eye diseases.
  • SRZN stock +12.5% to $2.43 in premarket trading.
  • This is the first partnership that SRZN had entered for one of its compounds, the company said in a statement.
  • As per the terms of the deal, SRZN will get an upfront payment of $12.5M from Boehringer.
  • Boehringer will get an exclusive, worldwide license to develop SZN-413.
  • SRZN will be eligible to get up to $586.5M in milestone payments and royalties on sales.

Comments

