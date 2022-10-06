FuboTV, Colorado sports network come to carriage agreement

Oct. 06, 2022 9:16 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and regional sports network Altitude Sports have come to a multi-year channel carriage agreement.
  • Altitude is home to the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche and the National Basketball Association's Denver Nuggets.
  • It's being made available to FuboTV subscribers in 10 Rocky Mountain states in time for the NHL and NBA seasons for 2022-2023, meaning subs will be able to stream 74 regular-season Nuggets games and 69 regular-season Avalanche games, as well as games with the NLL's Colorado Mammoth.
  • It's a boost to FuboTV's local coverage in Colorado; the company already carries ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and Univision affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs-Pueblo alongside national sports networks.

