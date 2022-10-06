TD SYNNEX selected as first US distributor for Cynet
Oct. 06, 2022 9:23 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cynet has signed an agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) to expand the distribution of Cynet’s cybersecurity platform that helps organizations easily deploy automated, comprehensive protection against attacks, without the need for advanced skills, large security teams, or multiple technology products.
- “Cynet has pioneered an innovative solution addressing the resource-drain and vulnerabilities tied to today’s cybersecurity approach,” said Cheryl Neal, VP of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. “The Cynet 360 AutoXDR platform will provide exceptional value to our partner ecosystem by putting cybersecurity on autopilot, so organizations can free up limited resources and focus on growth. We are delighted to be the first U.S.-based channel distributor for this technology.”
Comments