VerifyMe enters into contract with international luxury apparel company
Oct. 06, 2022 9:24 AM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) with its wholly owned subsidiary PeriShip Global has entered into an agreement with an international luxury apparel company to provide brand protection solutions.
- The company will provide its brand protection labels with dynamic QR codes to an international luxury apparel company.
- The order for ~3M labels with codes will allow the company's product to be scanned and inspected as it travels through the apparel market's supply chain and for the product to be authenticated at border control locations.
"We are very excited to announce this contract and order with a prestigious well-known international fashion industry leader. This is our second contract in the apparel space this year". said Patrick White, Chief Executive Officer.
Comments