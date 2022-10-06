Northern Oil and Gas to seek 20% dividend increase

Oct. 06, 2022

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) said it will ask its board to implement a 20% increase to its quarterly stock dividend to $0.30/share for Q4.

Northern (NOG) said it repurchased and retired an additional $10M of its 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028 during Q3, and it has bought back ~359K common shares during the quarter at an average $24.22/share.

The company also closed its previously announced purchase of non-operated properties in the Midland Basin for $110M in cash.

Northern (NOG) is now projected to end 2022 with $1.02B in net debt, which would give it 0.9x leverage, and "appears to have reasonable upside in a long-term $75 WTI oil scenario," Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

