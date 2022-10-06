Icon selected by BARDA to conduct anthrax vaccine clinical trial
Oct. 06, 2022 9:28 AM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ireland-based Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on Thursday said it had been selected by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to conduct a clinical trial evaluating a vaccine for anthrax.
- "BARDA is providing funding to the Government and Public Health Solutions team at ICON to develop and execute a clinical trial that will evaluate the immune response to the next-generation anthrax vaccine AV7909," the company said in a statement.
- ICLR's team will conduct clinical trial activities such as project management, clinical operations and quality assurance.
- The trial will enroll adults aged 18 and older and will take place in the U.S. starting in early 2023.
- ICLR stock closed slight lower at $197.22 on Wednesday.
