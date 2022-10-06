Kiromic Biopharma surges 43% as company to begin lung cancer therapy trial in Q1 next year
Oct. 06, 2022
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) is trading 43.4% higher premarket after it received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Type B Pre-IND meeting request for Deltacel, to treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, development strategy.
- The company expects to file its application to begin clinical trial to the FDA in Q1 2023.
- The purpose of the Pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request was to seek alignment with and to obtain FDA guidance on the proposed development strategy about the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC), nonclinical studies, and clinical study plan for Deltacel, the company said.
- The company also announced that it was laying off 20 positions or about 29% of its workforce.
