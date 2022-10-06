Wish enters partnership with eDesk
Oct. 06, 2022 9:32 AM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has announced a partnership with eDesk, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
- Through this partnership, all Wish merchants across the US and Europe will be able to view and service customer inquiries from Wish and many other major ecommerce platforms, all within their one eDesk account.
- The partnership has provided a great opportunity for the existing and new customers to leverage a new sales channel, yet centralizing and automating all its customer queries in eDesk.
- “The team at eDesk have a deep understanding of the complex world of cross-border ecommerce and it is very clear that they have created a valuable tool for marketplace merchants.” said Sarah Luo, VP of Merchant Operations.
Comments