Global semiconductor sales dip 3.4% in August vs. last month
- According to SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association), global semiconductor industry sales were $47.4B during the month of August 2022, up marginally 0.1% from last year, down 3.4% compared to July 2022.
- Region-wise: Europe up 1.5%, Japan down 1.4%, the Americas down 2.8%, Asia Pacific/All Other down 4.3%, and China down 4.9%.
- Y/Y sales increased in Europe by 14.9%, the Americas up 11.5%, Japan up 7.8%, but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other 2.9% and China down 10%.
- “Global semiconductor sales growth has stalled in recent months, and month-to-month sales decreased in August by the largest percentage since February 2019,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into Europe paced all regional markets, while sales into China saw the sharpest declines.”
- Top Semiconductor ETFs include: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI); ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD); First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).
- Top semiconductor names: Intel (INTC); Micron Technology (MU); Texas Instruments (TXN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NXP Semiconductors (NXPI); Microchip Technology (MCHP); Applied Materials (AMAT)
