KKR to buy majority stake in Boasso, an ISO tank logistics services company
Oct. 06, 2022 9:37 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)CSXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) agreed to acquire a majority stake in Boasso Global, a logistics service provider to the ISO tank container industry, from funds advised by Apax Partners.
- KKR (KKR) is making the investment through its KKR Global Infrastructure Investors IV fund, which focuses on critical infrastructure investments in North America and Western Europe. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- Boasso, which operates in North America and Europe, provides services to the global chemical and food-grade supply chains through a network of 34 depots.
- The Apax funds acquired its stake in Boasso in 2015 as part of their purchase of Quality Distribution. In 2021, Quality Distribution solid its Quality Carriers bulk liquid chemical transportation business to CSX (CSX). As a result, Boasso became a standalone entity.
- In September, KKR (KKR) invested $450M in Hero Future Energies, adding to the private equity firm's holdings in the India renewables sector.
Comments