Clubhouse Media Group reports 4% sequential growth in September for HoneyDrip's active users

Oct. 06, 2022 9:37 AM ETClubhouse Media Group, Inc. (CMGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK:CMGRreported Thursday the month-over-month growth metrics for its recently launched online creators platform - HoneyDrip.com.
  • Active performers on HoneyDrip's site rose 11% in Sep 2022 compared to Aug 2022; Content post to be sold up 16%; active users increased by 8% and applications from creators wishing to join the site were up 4%.
  • "We've experienced consistent month over month growth and it's really motivating the team. The site is constantly being improved and enhanced. I'm confident HoneyDrip will become a better alternative to older, more stigmatized competitor sites, such as OnlyFans," commented Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.