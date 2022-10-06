Clubhouse Media Group reports 4% sequential growth in September for HoneyDrip's active users
Oct. 06, 2022 9:37 AM ETClubhouse Media Group, Inc. (CMGR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK:CMGR) reported Thursday the month-over-month growth metrics for its recently launched online creators platform - HoneyDrip.com.
- Active performers on HoneyDrip's site rose 11% in Sep 2022 compared to Aug 2022; Content post to be sold up 16%; active users increased by 8% and applications from creators wishing to join the site were up 4%.
- "We've experienced consistent month over month growth and it's really motivating the team. The site is constantly being improved and enhanced. I'm confident HoneyDrip will become a better alternative to older, more stigmatized competitor sites, such as OnlyFans," commented Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com.
