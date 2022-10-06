The bankrupt Russian subsidiary of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has filed a lawsuit against state bailiffs in the country, Reuters reported, citing court documents.

The news outlet noted that October 4th court documents from the Moscow Arbitration Court show the court accepted an application from Google LLC and is slated to hear the case. Russia's Federal Bailiffs Service and one of its senior officials are listed as the defendants in the documents, Reuters added.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

In June, Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy after its bank accounts in the country were seized, making it impossible to continue operating its business.

Russian bailiffs seized money from Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) in May that it had been told to pay in late 2021.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has repeatedly been fined in Russia, including a $387M, or 21.2B rouble, fine in July by a Russian court for what it said was a repeated failure to remove content deemed illegal.

Separately that month, Google was fined 2B rubles, or $34.2M, for abusing its position in Russia's video hosting market.

The levy, which came from the Federal Antimonopoly Service, was aimed at Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) subsidiary YouTube, which the FAS said "abused its dominant position in the YouTube video hosting services market."

In 2021, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) received a fine from Russia of more than 7B rubles -- the equivalent of about $143M-- for failing to delete illegal content.

Despite the bankruptcy filing, free Google services, such as Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, and Google Play remain accessible in Russia.

On Wednesday, Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) launched its first cloud region in Africa, picking South Africa as the site.