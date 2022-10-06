Volta, Tucson Electric to deploy EV chargers within disadvantaged communities
Oct. 06, 2022 9:47 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) has entered into a partnership with electric utility Tucson Electric Power to deploy public EV charging infrastructure across disadvantaged communities in the Tucson area.
- The EV charging company will install eight EV charging stalls at high-traffic locations, such as grocery stores and entertainment venues, to provide these communities with access to convenient and affordable charging options.
- The first two chargers were recently installed at Cinemark Theatres located at 1300 East Tucson Marketplace Blvd and are ready for immediate use by EV drivers.
- The partnership is an extension of Volta’s Charging For All initiative , which is aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration's Justice40 goal
- VLTA shares have opened 5% higher at $1.24
