Volta, Tucson Electric to deploy EV chargers within disadvantaged communities

Oct. 06, 2022

Volta Free EV charging station in parking lot. Power to the electric vehicle concept.

Evgenia Parajanian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) has entered into a partnership with electric utility Tucson Electric Power to deploy public EV charging infrastructure across disadvantaged communities in the Tucson area.
  • The EV charging company will install eight EV charging stalls at high-traffic locations, such as grocery stores and entertainment venues, to provide these communities with access to convenient and affordable charging options.
  • The first two chargers were recently installed at Cinemark Theatres located at 1300 East Tucson Marketplace Blvd and are ready for immediate use by EV drivers.
  • The partnership is an extension of Volta’s Charging For All initiative , which is aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration's Justice40 goal
  • VLTA shares have opened 5% higher at $1.24

Comments (1)

