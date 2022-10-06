HeartBeam stock soars 39% on plans for smartwatch connectivity for heart monitoring

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock rose ~39% on Oct. 6 after the company said it was expanding its product pipeline with smartwatch connectivity for 24/7 heart monitoring solution.

The pipeline advancement allows for the addition of arrhythmia detection capabilities to address the market for atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmia monitoring, the company noted.

The broader product portfolio enables the following: a 3-lead 3D vector electrocardiogram (VECG) credit card-sized device, HeartBeam AIMIGo 3L which records the X,Y,Z cardiac activity and displays the signals for clinician review. A 510(K) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planned for Q4 2022, the company added.

The expansion also includes using recently issued patents to incorporate both synthesized baseline and symptomatic 12-lead signals for better diagnostic accuracy and addition of atrial fibrillation detection capability in AIMIGo 12L device for FDA 510(K) submission in Q2 2023, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.

In addition, broadening the portfolio to enable smartwatch connectivity to HeartBeam's platform in future products as an optional monitoring solution.

"Adding smartwatch connectivity to our platform is a significant development as it extends our portfolio by enabling 24/7 heart monitoring capability," said HeartBeam Founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic.