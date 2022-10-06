Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Alert Innovation, an e-grocery fulfillment automation company, on Thursday.

A company announcement noted that the two companies have been working with Walmart on fulfillment centers technology since 2016, piloting the Alphabot System in 2019. Alphabot operates within Walmart (WMT) warehouses using autonomous carts to help fulfill online grocery deliveries.

“We will continue leveraging our development, manufacturing and deployment expertise to enable Walmart to build and scale MFC technology in its stores,” Alert Innovation CEO Fritz Morgan said. “With Walmart, we have the opportunity to positively impact millions of lives through the Alphabot System.”

Terms of the deal, including financial considerations, were not disclosed.

