Aclaris initiated as a buy at BTIG on potential of zunsemetinib for autoimmune conditions
Oct. 06, 2022 10:14 AM ETAclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BTIG has initiated Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) with a buy saying that the company's oral MK2 inhibitor, zunsemetinib, in phase 2 for several inflammatory conditions, could be attractive given black box warnings associated with JAK inhibitors.
- The firm has a $32 price target (103% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Julian Harrison said that early data on zunsemetinib indicates that the candidate has efficacy similar to that of JAK inhibitors but without the safety concerns associated with that class.
- "MK2 has historically been more challenging to drug with off-target toxicity and attenuated efficacy over time encountered in prior programs," Harrison wrote. "Zunsemetinib looks well-designed to overcome these past shortcomings with its unprecedented target specificity."
- He added that zunsemetinib is poised to become a blockbuster drug given its relevance across several large total addressable markets in autoimmune diseases.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Aclaris (ACRS) as a hold.
