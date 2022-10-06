Aclaris initiated as a buy at BTIG on potential of zunsemetinib for autoimmune conditions

Oct. 06, 2022 10:14 AM ETAclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

  • BTIG has initiated Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) with a buy saying that the company's oral MK2 inhibitor, zunsemetinib, in phase 2 for several inflammatory conditions, could be attractive given black box warnings associated with JAK inhibitors.
  • The firm has a $32 price target (103% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Julian Harrison said that early data on zunsemetinib indicates that the candidate has efficacy similar to that of JAK inhibitors but without the safety concerns associated with that class.
  • "MK2 has historically been more challenging to drug with off-target toxicity and attenuated efficacy over time encountered in prior programs," Harrison wrote. "Zunsemetinib looks well-designed to overcome these past shortcomings with its unprecedented target specificity."
  • He added that zunsemetinib is poised to become a blockbuster drug given its relevance across several large total addressable markets in autoimmune diseases.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Aclaris (ACRS) as a hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.