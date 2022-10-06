RPM International upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan on profit growth

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by analysts at JPMorgan because of the paint and coating company's improved profitability.

RPM, whose consumer brands include Rust-Oleum, Dap and Varathane, on Wednesday reported higher profit growth than unit volume growth. That difference indicates that RPM was able to charge higher prices for its products, JPMorgan said in a report.

"Adjusted gross profits increased $130.6 million and operating profits increased $68.5 million in a quarter in which the company reported 5% volume growth," the bank said. "A 5% volume increase, in our opinion, implies sales growth of about $83 million and a gross margin benefit of about $30 million assuming a gross margin just under 40%."

The yearly gain of $100 million in gross profit likely came from the difference between RPM's price improvement of 15%, or about $250 million, while cost of goods sold rose about 14.5%, or about $150 million, according to JPMorgan.

RPM has risen as much as 16% in the past four days of trading. Its stock is down 3% this year, compared with a 22% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

The company beat fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings estimates, as adjusted EBIT jumped by a third to a record $275 million and revenues rose 17% from the prior year to a record $1.93 billion. RPM provided Q2 guidance for sales growth of 9%-12% and adjusted EBIT growth of 30%-40%.

RPM International's (RPM) "future is looking brighter, but there is some uncertainty about what the picture looks like beyond one quarter out," columnist Daniel Jones writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.