Toll Brothers, EJF Capital to develop multifamily community in Phoenix, Arizona
Oct. 06, 2022 9:56 AM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), through its Apartment Living division, and EJF Capital have formed a joint venture Thursday to develop a 313-unit multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
- The 2.32-acre site is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which provides investors potential tax benefits if they choose to take stake in an economically distressed community.
- The project, dubbed Henri, is expected to break ground in October. The seven-story building will offer a unit mix of studio- through 3-bedroom apartments, the companies said.
- “Downtown Phoenix’s ideal location, proximity to major transportation networks, and demographics all point to a community in growth mode," said Charles Elliott, president of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "Henri will fill an important need for multifamily housing in this vibrant and fast-growing area.”
- In August, Toll Brothers partnered with PGIM's unit for apartment living project.
