Oct. 06, 2022

  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), through its Apartment Living division, and EJF Capital have formed a joint venture Thursday to develop a 313-unit multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
  • The 2.32-acre site is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which provides investors potential tax benefits if they choose to take stake in an economically distressed community.
  • The project, dubbed Henri, is expected to break ground in October. The seven-story building will offer a unit mix of studio- through 3-bedroom apartments, the companies said.
  • “Downtown Phoenix’s ideal location, proximity to major transportation networks, and demographics all point to a community in growth mode," said Charles Elliott, president of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "Henri will fill an important need for multifamily housing in this vibrant and fast-growing area.”
  • In August, Toll Brothers partnered with PGIM's unit for apartment living project.

