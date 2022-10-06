Apple antitrust fine cut drastically by French court, now worth $366M: report

Oct. 06, 2022 9:56 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Apple Store At Catalonia Square (Plaza Catalunya) in Barcelona in a neoclassic architecture building

Lobro78

  • A fine imposed by a French regulator on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over alleged anticompetitive behaviors over pricing at its premium resellers has been slashed by two-thirds by a French court, Reuters reported.
  • The news outlet, citing a source, noted that the fine, originally set for 1.1B Euros in 2020, is now at 372M Euros, or $366.3M.
  • The fine stems from the fact that regulatory body said Apple (AAPL) imposed prices on resellers so their prices were similar to those from Apple's (AAPL) own stores or prices found on the internet.
  • On Wednesday, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) has asked suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time.

