Apple antitrust fine cut drastically by French court, now worth $366M: report
Oct. 06, 2022 9:56 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- A fine imposed by a French regulator on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) over alleged anticompetitive behaviors over pricing at its premium resellers has been slashed by two-thirds by a French court, Reuters reported.
- The news outlet, citing a source, noted that the fine, originally set for 1.1B Euros in 2020, is now at 372M Euros, or $366.3M.
- The fine stems from the fact that regulatory body said Apple (AAPL) imposed prices on resellers so their prices were similar to those from Apple's (AAPL) own stores or prices found on the internet.
