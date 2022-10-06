Alimera confirmatory trial testing Iluvien in diabetic macular edema patients shows positive data

  • Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) said on Thursday a post-hoc analyses from a Phase 4 study showed that median treatment frequency in diabetic macular edema patients treated with its therapy Iluvien 0.19 mg was lower than from patients on other regimens.
  • Iluvien provides diabetic macular edema patients with continuous therapy for up to 36 months.
  • The treatment significantly reduced the number of eyes requiring anti-VEGF, corticosteroid, and laser therapy and reduced the total number of therapies administered by 46%.
  • Iluvien is a intravitreal implant in the United States for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure.

