Fed pivot isn't likely until 2023 - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo argued that the idea of a pivot in Federal Reserve policy played less of a role in the recent rebound in stock prices than many have credited, with the central bank not likely to start moderating its hawkish stance until next year.

In a research note issued this week by Christopher Harvey, Gary Liebowitz and Anna Han, the bank argued that "perceptions of a pivot" were not "the main driver" of the sharp rally that took place Monday and Tuesday, as stocks bounced off their lows of the year.

While "interest rate issues" "catalyzed" the upswing, the analysts contended that "start-of-the-month dynamics" also played a sizable role, with money being put to work as October opened and stock prices responding to "residual reversal of quarter-end activity" as Q4 began.

Looking at likely Fed policy, the analysts noted that the central bank recently released its so-called dot-plot, a summary of economic expectations that included a signal that interest rates would see another 125 basis points of increases before the end of the year. In order to keep its inflation-fighting bona fides, policymakers would be reluctant to change course so quickly.

"We ... do not expect a Fed pivot until 2023, partly due to credibility issue," Harvey, Liebowitz and Han wrote.

Even so, Wells Fargo contends that the market is still prone to buy into the idea that the Fed is ready to change its stance, saying that if the central bank only hikes by 50 basis points at its next meeting in November, the market will likely "run with the 'pivot' narrative."

"In our estimation, the environment needs to get worse before it gets better or before we see the real Fed pivot," the analysts stated.

For another cautious look at the current market dynamics, Citi has called a soft landing "increasingly out of reach."