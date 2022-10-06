Elpha secure raises $20M in series A funding led by Canapi Ventures
Oct. 06, 2022 9:57 AM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Elpha Secure Technology has completed a $20M Series A funding round.
- Canapi Ventures led the round with participation from Elpha Secure’s existing investors, including Stone Point Ventures, AXIS Capital, State Farm Ventures, The Hartford STAG Ventures, Fermat Capital Management, and EOS Venture Partners.
- The funding round will help drive business growth across broker networks and evolve Elpha Secure’s product features to better equip small and midsize businesses to defend against cyberattacks and their consequences with end-to-end protection and response.
- “By embedding security controls directly into their policies, Elpha Secure removes the friction associated with acquiring a cyber insurance policy, while simultaneously controlling loss ratios for their carrier partners." said Jeffrey Reitman, Partner at Canapi Ventures.
