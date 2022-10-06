Crypto ETF/ETP world gets crowded even as asset flows shrink

The number of crypto-based exchange traded funds and exchange traded products continues to rise, even as overall asset flows into the sector have dropped off dramatically in 2022, according to research conducted by Morgan Stanley.

Investor interest has fallen off as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other digital assets have come down with the rest of Wall Street since the end of 2021. Still, there are over 180 actively listed crypto ETFs/ETPs and trusts around the world with half of them having been launched during Bitcoin’s plunge dating back to Q4 of 2021.

While new funds are being created, asset flows have diminished, coming down from the November 2021 high of $83B to the current $24B.

Morgan Stanley stated: “The crypto bear market hasn't deterred asset managers and financial companies from launching ways for their clients to get access to digital assets."

The firm predicted that the space will likely see more entries in coming quarters, largely focused on Bitcoin, but also encompassing many other assets and themes. “Separately, we would expect more crypto companies to come to list on exchanges, though expect this process to be slow,” Morgan Stanley added.

Popular crypto and blockchain ETFs along with their YTD price action: (NYSEARCA:BITO) -56.9%, (NYSEARCA:BLOK) -50.7%, (BLCN) -46.1%, (BKCH) -70.2%, (BITQ) -66.2%, (DAPP) -70.5%, and (LEGR) -27.6%.

In broader market news, major averages drift lower on Thursday’s trading session after Wednesday snapped Wall Street’s two-day fourth quarter rally.