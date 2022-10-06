Raymond James analyst Michael Long downgrades the stocks of eight banks ahead of Q3 earnings season as the aggressive pace of Fed tightening increases the risk of recession, making Long more selective on stocks in the sector.

The analyst downgrades the following banks to Market Perform from Outperform: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF), Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB), Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX).

Cut to Outperform from Strong Buy are: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB), Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM), and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK).

While higher rates are generally positive for banks, the increased macro uncertainty weighs on bank stock performance due to the potential for higher loan losses down the road, he wrote in a note to clients.

For Ally Financial (ALLY), Long considers that the consensus for net interest margin ("NIM") as too high, as its "liability sensitive balance sheet will likely drive NIM compression in the near term." At an industry conference in September, management said NIM could be below 3.7% for a couple of quarters, less than the 4.0%+ NIM in Q2 2022. "Additionally, we see the potential for credit headwinds on the horizon as its focus on the lower-end consumer creates heightened credit risk relative to peers."

Long's Market Perform rating jibes with SA Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy, and the average SA Author's rating.

