Updated 10:47 a.m.: The prices are official, and they're staying the same. Pixel 7 launches at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899.

Updated 10:28 a.m.: After general presentations about Google's approach to the Pixel ecosystem, the company dug into the new phones. The Pixel 7 is the "ultimate refinement" of Pixel, Brian Rakowski says. The new base phone offers a brighter 6.3" display with smaller bezels, and up to 72 hours between charges on Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" display with a variable refresh rate, as well as a triple rear camera system with telephoto and ultrawide lenses.

The front camera uses face recognition for face unlock, and the phones also feature an under-display fingerprint reader.

The new phones are based on Google's custom Tensor G2 chip. As with Pixel 6, Pixel 7 phones will receive five years of security updates.

Original item: Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gave an official launch to its Pixel 7 smartphone and Pixel Watch at Thursday morning's Made by Google event - now a well-telegraphed fall launch revealing items that got teaser looks at the company's I/O developer conference in May.

The spring developer event signaled which hardware that Google was focused on, though with only a tease of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, and a confirmation that it was going all-in on its own smartwatch, set to face off with the success of the Apple Watch (AAPL).

As always, the question on Pixel phones will be the price point, as the phones look again like an incremental upgrade of past models.

The many well-documented leaks of the Pixel phone line are among the very worst-kept secrets in all of the technology business. But rumors suggest that Google may yet reveal a foldable phone that would qualify as a real surprise, and show a competitive interface with foldable efforts at fellow high-end phone maker Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

The goal is a "true Pixel portfolio of beautifully designed, phones, watches, tablets and earbuds," hardware chief Rick Osterloh said. Pixel isn't just a phone experience for Google; it's a "computing experience," he said.

