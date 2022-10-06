Mortgage rates decrease slightly on ongoing economic uncertainty

Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week because of the ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.6% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Oct. 6, down from last week when it averaged 6.70% and higher than 2.99% a year ago.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.90% with an average 0.1 point, down from last week when it averaged 5.96% and higher from 2.23% a year ago.

5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 5.36% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 5.30% and higher than 2.52% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week due to ongoing economic uncertainty," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.

"However, rates remain quite high compared to just one year ago, meaning housing continues to be more expensive for potential homebuyers," Khater noted.

Here is a look at the mortgage rate movements in the last one year: