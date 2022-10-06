Air Products (NYSE:APD) said it plans to spend ~$500M to build, own and operate a 35 metric tons/day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen at a greenfield site in Massena, New York, as well as liquid hydrogen distribution and dispensing operations.

In support of the project, the New York Power Authority board approved 94 MW of low-cost St. Lawrence hydroelectric power to Air Products (APD).

The company said market demand warrants its investment in the project, assuming the receipt of certain local and state incentives; commercial operation is targeted to begin in 2026-27.

Air Products (APD) said it is also studying the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen fueling station network in the northeast U.S., including the ability to serve the company's truck fleet.

