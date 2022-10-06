Atlis Motor Vehicles stock soars 60%, continuing rocky post-IPO ride

Oct. 06, 2022 10:17 AM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock rocketed 60% in early trading Thursday, continuing its rocky post-IPO ride.

Shares of the EV truck and battery maker opened at $12.50. The stock recently changed hands at $20, up 60% from Wednesday's close, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Atlis shares have been highly volatile since the company listed its shares for $27.50 per share via a Regulation A filing on Sept. 27. The stock rallied nearly 200% following its debut, later reaching an all-time high of $243.99 on Sept. 28.

The stock has trended downward since, hitting an all-time low of $12.05 on Wednesday.

