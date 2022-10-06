Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock rocketed 60% in early trading Thursday, continuing its rocky post-IPO ride.

Shares of the EV truck and battery maker opened at $12.50. The stock recently changed hands at $20, up 60% from Wednesday's close, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Atlis shares have been highly volatile since the company listed its shares for $27.50 per share via a Regulation A filing on Sept. 27. The stock rallied nearly 200% following its debut, later reaching an all-time high of $243.99 on Sept. 28.

The stock has trended downward since, hitting an all-time low of $12.05 on Wednesday.

