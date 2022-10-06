Cyclerion stock tanks 32% on workforce reduction, clinical development refocus

Oct. 06, 2022 10:21 AM ETCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) on Thursday said it would reduce its workforce by about 45% as part of a strategic prioritization to focus its resources on the development of its therapy CY6463 for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases.
  • Shares of the micro-cap clinical-stage biopharma slumped 32% to $0.64 in morning trading.
  • CYCN said it expects to take a one-time charge related to the workforce reduction of about $1.9M that would be incurred primarily in Q4 2022.
  • The company will first concentrate its development of CY6463 for MELAS, which is a mitochondrial disease that primarily affects the nervous system and muscles.
  • CYCN plans to meet with the U.S. FDA in Q4 to discuss the MELAS development program.
  • The company also said it intends to leverage its other clinical assets through licensing agreements and partnership.

