WPP acquires Passport Brand Design
Oct. 06, 2022 10:25 AM ETWPP plc (WPP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
WPP (NYSE:WPP) acquires Passport Brand Design, a brand design agency based in Southern California.
It was founded in 2004 by Natalie Taormina and Jeremy Creighton, it brings extensive brand identity, design expertise and insight into WPP and works across a broad range of consumer categories and global markets, spanning Australia and Asia to North America.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “With consumer expectations at an all-time high, defining a brand’s characteristics and identity has a major impact on its ability to succeed in today’s world. Passport brings extensive experience in delivering strategic positioning and creative execution across all touchpoints that will greatly benefit our clients. I’m delighted to welcome its people to WPP.”
