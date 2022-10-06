Cummins to manufacture 20MW electrolyzer system for Atura Power hydrogen facility
Oct. 06, 2022 10:26 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been selected by Atura Power to design and manufacture 20MW electrolyzer system for its Niagara Hydrogen Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
- Cummins' proton exchange membrane electrolysis system, manufactured at its Mississauga facility, will become the centerpiece of Atura Power’s Niagara Hydrogen Centre. This carbon-free green hydrogen produced at the center will be provided to industrial customers for immediate consumption.
- Detailed design work and system integration are underway, with plans to bring the Niagara Hydrogen Centre online in early 2024.
