Cummins to manufacture 20MW electrolyzer system for Atura Power hydrogen facility

Oct. 06, 2022 10:26 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been selected by Atura Power to design and manufacture 20MW electrolyzer system for its Niagara Hydrogen Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
  • Cummins' proton exchange membrane electrolysis system, manufactured at its Mississauga facility, will become the centerpiece of Atura Power’s Niagara Hydrogen Centre. This carbon-free green hydrogen produced at the center will be provided to industrial customers for immediate consumption.
  • Detailed design work and system integration are underway, with plans to bring the Niagara Hydrogen Centre online in early 2024.
  • Previously: Cummins signs new $1B credit agreement ahead of filtration business IPO
 

Comments

